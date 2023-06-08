BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– One local organization is showing off the artistic side of its members.

The Appalachian Artist Association is holding its Members Exhibit at the Paine Gallery in the Bluefield Arts Center.

The Appalachian Artist Association was created in 1977 to promote art in Mercer, Tazewell and Bland Counties.

Member Julie Shumate said the Exhibit is a great way for their members to show off their talent.

“Oh, it’s great because, you know, you work hard, you a lot of the artists do show in other venues,” Shumate told us. “So, but just as a group, people can come in, other artists, we’ve gotten other artists to join our group through the show.”

You can meet the artists every Thursday at the exhibit from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.