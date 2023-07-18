BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– It’s officially that time of year again for the annual Farmer’s Market at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.

The Farmer’s Market makes an appearance each year with the area’s freshest produce.

This year, vendors are setting up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 P.M. until about 5:30 P.M.

Not only does it support agricultural producers in the area, but it gives the community a chance to buy fresh, healthy and locally-grown food.

David Richmond, an agricultural extension agent with WVU, said it’s also never too late for vendors to sign up for the market.

“We welcome any new vendors,” said Richmond. “In fact, that’s been one of our struggles with this market is getting new vendors, so we welcome anybody that has some extra produce or maybe wants to make a little extra money.”

Richmond added vendors from surrounding counties are also welcome to join the market. To apply for a spot, simply call Richmond’s office at 304-255-9321 and fill out an application.

The 2023 summer season will run until about mid-September.