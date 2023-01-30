GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season.

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows:

Sept. 2- Old Dominion*

Sept. 9- Purdue*

Sept. 16- @Rutgers*

Sept. 23- @Marshall*

Sept. 30- Pitt*

Oct. 7- @Florida State*

Oct. 14- Wake Forest*

Oct. 21- OPEN

Oct. 26 (Thur)- Syracuse*

Nov. 4- @Louisville*

Nov. 11- @Boston College*

Nov. 18- NC State*

Nov. 25- @Virginia*

Dec. 2– ACC Championship

*Times TBA

The Hokies will host their annual Spring Game, presented by PSMI, on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Lane Stadium.