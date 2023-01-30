GHENT, WV (WVNS)– The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) released the matchups for the 2023 football season.

The Virginia Tech Hokies’ schedule is as follows:

  • Sept. 2- Old Dominion*
  • Sept. 9- Purdue*
  • Sept. 16- @Rutgers*
  • Sept. 23- @Marshall*
  • Sept. 30- Pitt*
  • Oct. 7- @Florida State*
  • Oct. 14- Wake Forest*
  • Oct. 21- OPEN
  • Oct. 26 (Thur)- Syracuse*
  • Nov. 4- @Louisville*
  • Nov. 11- @Boston College*
  • Nov. 18- NC State*
  • Nov. 25- @Virginia*
  • Dec. 2– ACC Championship

*Times TBA

The Hokies will host their annual Spring Game, presented by PSMI, on Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. in Lane Stadium.