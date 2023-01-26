CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day is on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Amongst the millions of Jews, thousands of Jehovah’s Witnesses were executed and also suffered in Nazi concentration camps.

US Spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses United States of America Aaron Purvis explained the reasoning behind this and why they should be remembered.

“The Nazi regime had branded Jehovah’s Witnesses as Enemies of the State and the reason is because they were very public in letting everyone know that they would not even let the tiniest portion of Nazism infiltrate their lives because it ran so contrary to what the Bible taught,” said Purvis.

Purvis also says there are still over 169 Jehovah Witnesses today in over 30 different countries being imprisoned for their beliefs.