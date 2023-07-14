FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Friday, July 14, 2023, marked the official start of the 2023 Lilly Family Reunion.

The Lilly Reunion is one of the biggest in the world and draws people from all over the country.

It was founded in 1929, and though there were a few missed years in the 50s and 70s, it’s been held every year since 1975.

The reunion kicked off at 5 Friday evening with a good old-fashioned family dinner.

“It’s all produced in the kitchen. You know the food is all prepared. Some of it is donated but anyway, they cook it all in the kitchen,” said Darrell Lilly, president of the Lilly Reunion.

After dinner was live music.

The reunion runs through Sunday and anyone is welcome to attend.

Lilly says Patrick Morrisey is expected to make an appearance on Saturday, July 15, 2023.