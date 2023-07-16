FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS)– The 2023 Lilly Family Reunion officially wrapped up their last day of celebrations on Sunday, July 16, 2023.

The three-day family reunion brought people together from all over the country, whether they were a ‘Lilly’ or not. This year, around 600 people from 20 different states made an appearance at the reunion.

Attendees spent each day listening to live music, enjoying fun activities, eating tasty food and simply spending time in good company.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been coming since I was a little girl” said Lisa Lilly. “From the music, to the entertainment, to the food, to being able to see everyone each year, it’s awesome.”

What made the last day extra special, however, was the ceremony they dedicated to veterans.

They held a prayer, had a flag ceremony, sung the national anthem and listened to guest speakers.

“Almost everybody has people that served in the wars, and that some of them didn’t come back and were killed while they were in battle,” said Darrell Lilly, President of the Lilly Family Reunion. “It just shows that we recognize all of them and their sacrifice.”

The Lilly Family Reunion first started in 1929 and returns each year.