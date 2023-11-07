TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — After a long day of voting, the results are in!

Local Contested Races

Tazewell County Clerk of Court

  • Charity Hurst (R) – 3,980 votes (57%)
  • Susie Vance (I) – 3,056 votes (43%)

Soil & Water Conservation Director

  • Jack Asbury – 2,911 votes (24%)
  • Malcom Rhudy – 2,737 votes (22%)
  • David Simmons – 2,408 votes (20%)
  • Harry Phipps – 2,126 votes (17%)
  • Rodney Brown – 2,089 votes (17%)

Member – Board of Supervisors (3 Seats)

  • Chuck Pressley (R) – 1,022 votes (26%)
  • Shanna Plaster (R) – 947 votes (24%)
  • Charlie Stacy (D) – 809 votes (20%)
  • Kyle Cruey (R) – 669 votes (17%)
  • Maggie Asbury (D) – 541 votes (14%)