TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — After a long day of voting, the results are in!
Local Contested Races
Tazewell County Clerk of Court
- Charity Hurst (R) – 3,980 votes (57%)
- Susie Vance (I) – 3,056 votes (43%)
Soil & Water Conservation Director
- Jack Asbury – 2,911 votes (24%)
- Malcom Rhudy – 2,737 votes (22%)
- David Simmons – 2,408 votes (20%)
- Harry Phipps – 2,126 votes (17%)
- Rodney Brown – 2,089 votes (17%)
Member – Board of Supervisors (3 Seats)
- Chuck Pressley (R) – 1,022 votes (26%)
- Shanna Plaster (R) – 947 votes (24%)
- Charlie Stacy (D) – 809 votes (20%)
- Kyle Cruey (R) – 669 votes (17%)
- Maggie Asbury (D) – 541 votes (14%)