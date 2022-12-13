BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Programs at the Academy of Careers and Technology showed their holiday spirit this afternoon!

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, was the 23rd annual Festival of Trees.

Each program created its own tree for the showcase and attendees could vote on their favorites.

Jimmy Whitlow who studies plumbing at the academy was part of a group that submitted a unique tree design, but he says his favorite part of the experience is seeing people enjoy the creation.

“Probably just putting it all together,” said Whitlow. “Seeing everyone’s reaction to it, seeing how creative it is.”

Whitlow’s team faced setbacks while creating their toilet tree, even having to rework it after the tree caught fire once.