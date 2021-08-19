24th Annual Appalachian Festival coming back to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Another popular festival is making its return to Raleigh County after being cancelled last year.

The 24th annual Appalachian Festival is a celebration of Appalachian heritage and culture.

The festival will take place in different locations all week beginning August 21, 2021.

The end of the festival will be marked with the Appalachian Maker’s Market at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center August 28-29.

The President of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, Michelle Rotellini, said the Maker’s Market is a great way to support local vendors.

“Many of the makers spend their whole year making their craft, and they really depend on these shows to sell their goods,” Rotellini said. “And with the COVID year, no one was really able to go out and do any selling, especially in our region where there are mostly indoor shows.”

A full schedule of festival events can be found on the festival website.