OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– The 24th annual Oak Leaf Festival is going to be “fall” of Labor Day Weekend fun!

The fall festival is a large four day celebration of live bands, car & art shows, food, vendors, games and more.

This year features fireworks, a chili cook-off, a video game tournament and the grand parade on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Oak Leaf Festival Director Saundie Smith said she is excited for all of the new fun activities planned for this year.

“It’s like a social event. You know, people who haven’t seen each other for a long time they can come to the festival,” said Smith. “It’s just about the community having a good time and us trying to help promote the city.”

The festival is located on Main Street in Oak Hill, beginning on Thursday until Sunday.

