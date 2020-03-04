27th Annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit opens at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg is showcasing the artwork of talented students throughout the county.

Starting Thursday, March 5, 2020, the Old Stone Room in Carnegie Hall will be open for the 27th Annual Creative Youth Art Exhibit. The artwork was done by Greenbrier County Students from fourth grade up to 12th grade. The different categories that are featured include drawing, painting, and mixed media.

Marketing Director for Carnegie Hall, Philip McLaughlin, said this is his favorite exhibit.

“It really showcases the talent of our students in the area as well as our art teachers and their incredible teaching ability,” McLaughlin said. “It’s unbelievable to think that these are just kids on the wall. We’re lucky, that’s all.”

The exhibit will open with a ceremony in the auditorium of Carnegie Hall. After, guests can wander the hall while enjoying a reception in the Old Stone Room.

The Creative Youth Art Exhibit will be open until March 27, 2020.