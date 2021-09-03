28th Annual Kids Classic Festival returning to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with the kids for the long weekend, the 28th annual Kids Classic Festival is returning to Beckley on Sunday, September 5, 2021.

The festival events kick off at Beckley Little League with the Kids Classic home run derby and an evening fireworks show.

There will be events and activities for children and families throughout the week. Organizers said most of the events are outside and allow for social distancing.

“We’re hoping to be really safe but still have a festival for the kids. They look forward to this every year, and we look forward to putting it on,” said Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley Events.

The weeklong festival will conclude with a street fair and festival of lights on Main Street in Beckley on September 11.