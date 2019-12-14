2nd annual art exhibit being held at Weathered Ground Brewery

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS)– Weathered Ground Brewery is hosting the 2nd annual Art Exhibit on Saturday Dec. 14. Twenty different local artist will showcase their work just in time to get your last minute Christmas gifts.

Co-owner of Weathered Ground Brewery Aryn Fonda said people will be able to see everything from art and music to welding and even live art being made.

“There are not many places that people that paint or weld or do things out of their own homes they might not have the shops to do it so it’s super neat,” Fonda said. “And I think specifically for artist being around other artist is really cool cause you can get inspiration or you know they get to check out what other are doing.”

The Art Exhibit will be Saturday from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Weathered Ground Brewery.