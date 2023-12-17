BECKLEY (WVNS) – Beckley-Stratton Middle School hosted their 2nd Annual Christmas at BEST and the Raleigh County Art Show on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Vendors were set up at the middle school to sell homemade goods and art.

Amy Shumate, Health Education Teacher at Beckley-Stratton Middle School, said this event shines a light on the whole school.

“I’m very excited about it because I’m very proud of my school. All too often, schools, we get in the spotlight for all the negative things, but very rarely do you hear about all the positives that we do” said Shumate to 59News.

The event raised money for Beckley-Stratton Middle School while also showing off the hard work of the talented students.