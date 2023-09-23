SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – In honor of a fallen hero, today, September 23, is the 2nd annual United States Marine Corp Sergeant Mecot Camara Memorial Ruck.

The Memorial Ruck for Sergeant Mecot Camara started at Bluestone State Park and ended at Pipestem State Park.

For those who do not know, a ruck is a hike with heavy gear on your back. Over 200 people participated in memory of Sergeant Camara.

This ruck is in honor of Sergeant Mecot Camara who was killed in Beirut, Lebanon. Those that participated also honored other fallen veterans that they knew as well.

Marine Veteran Dennis Taylor participated in the ruck in memory of his close friend. Taylor described the feeling of taking part and how it’s an honor.

“Today I’m carrying, I lost a buddy, ‘Tom Thorstad’. Tom’s name is here on the wall. We were pretty good buddies while we were there. So, it’s an honor to carry his name” said Taylor.

Sergeant Camara was born and raised in Hinton, West Virginia.