2nd patient in Virginia tests positive for Coronavirus

FAIRFAX, VA (AP) – Officials in Virginia believe they have discovered a second case of coronavirus in the state.

The Virginia Department of Health said in a news release Sunday morning that the second “presumptive positive case” involves a resident of the City of Fairfax in their 80s who had traveled on a Nile River cruise.

Officials say the patient began showing symptoms on Feb. 28, 2020 and was hospitalized Thursday in stable condition.

Virginia recorded its first case Saturday when a U.S. Marine stationed at Fort Belvoir was found to have the virus.