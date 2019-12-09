3 Escape house fire in Cross Lanes, WV

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Three people are safe after their home caught fire early Monday morning in Cross Lanes. According to Metro 911 dispatchers tell us the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Dover Drive in Cross Lanes. Flames quickly spread and could be seen shooting out of the roof.

Two men and a woman lived in the home and escaped unharmed. One of the people who live in the home said the fire began in the kitchen, but fire officials have not determined the cause of the fire.

Unfortunately, residents tell us two dogs and two cats did not make it out of the home. A third dog is being treated for burns.