3 sent to hospital after boulder falls on PRT in Morgantown; road closed for cleanup

UPDATE (February 10, 2020 8:45 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University officials have confirmed two of the three individuals that were taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital were students of the University.

Officials explained that the PRT will be closed between Beechurst and Engineering Tuesday, but will continue to run between the Walnut and Beechurst stops; and on a separate loop between the Engineering, Towers and the Health Sciences Center stops on a normal schedule, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The officials also confirmed that the road has since been reopened.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A boulder has fallen in Morgantown on Monongahela Boulevard at the intersection of 8th Street and Evansdale Drive, according to the Monongalia County 911 Communications Center.

According to a tweet from the WVU PRT account, a boulder struck a PRT vehicle. The PRT is closed until further notice.

Three people also went to the hospital in the incident, according to the WVU PRT Twitter account.

According to West Virginia 511, both lanes northbound and southbound on Monongahela Boulevard are closed.

The Morgantown Police Department is in charge of investigating the incident. No other information has been released at this time.

