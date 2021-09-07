$30,000 bag of meth confiscated in Mercer County



Courtesy of Mercer County Sheriff’s Department

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Two suspects are being held on a $35,000 cash bond after deputies said they located methamphetamine and marijuana.

On Saturday, September 4, officers located a suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident. Once Deputies stopped the vehicle, a woman allegedly ran away with a purse and a man began to drive off. Both suspects were detained.

A short investigation led police to find $6,000 in the man’s pockets, according to deputies. The woman was reportedly caught with approximately one pound of meth street valued at $30,000. A small amount of edible marijuana in similar packaging to Doritos was allegedly found inside the vehicle.

Both suspects were charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Conspiracy.