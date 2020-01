31st annual Big Atlantic Classic schedule announced

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Big Atlantic Classic is scheduled to tip-off Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

Below are the times for the High School games during the tournament:

Monday Jan. 27

7:25 p.m. Game 1: James Monroe vs. Bluefield (AA Boys)

9 p.m. Game 2: Nicholas County vs. Wyoming East (AA Boys)

Tuesday Jan. 28

6 p.m. Game 3: Harmen vs. Richwood (A Boys)

7:25 p.m. Game 4: Pendelton County vs. Summers County (A Boys)

9 p.m. Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 (AA Boys Consolation)

Wednesday Jan. 29

5:30 p.m. Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 (A Boys Championship)

7:20 p.m. Game 7: George Washington vs. Summers County (Girls)

9 p.m. Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 (A Boys Consolation)

Thursday Jan. 30

5:45 p.m. Game 9: Pikeview vs. University (Girls)

7:25 p.m. Game 10: Greenbrier East vs. Spring Valley (Girls)

9 p.m. Game 11: Woodrow Wilson vs. Morgantown (Girls)

Friday Jan. 31

2 p.m. Game 12: Loser of Game 10 vs. Loser of Game 9 (Girls Consolation)

4 p.m. Game 13: University vs. Greenbrier East (AAA Boys)

5:40 p.m. Game 14: St. ALbans vs. Spring Valley (AAA Boys)

7:20 p.m. Game 15: Woodrow Wilson vs. Hampshire (AAA Boys)

9 p.m. Game 16: Jefferson vs. Spring Valley (AAA Boys)

Saturday Feb. 1

9 a.m. Game 17: Loser of Game 11 vs. Loser of Game 7 (Girls Consolation)

10:40 a.m. Game 18: Loser of Game 15 vs. Loser of Game 13 (AAA Consolation)

12:20 p.m. Game 19: Loser of Game 16 vs. Loser of Game 14 (AAA Consolation)

2 p.m. Game 20: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 (AA Championship)

4 p.m. Game 21: Winner of Game 16 vs. Winner of Game 14 (AAA Championship)

5:40 p.m. Game 22: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 7 (Girls Championship)

7:20 p.m. Game 23: Winner of Game 10 vs. Winner of Game 9 (Girls Championship)

9 p.m. Game 24: Winner of Game 15 vs. Winner of Game 13 (AAA Championship)