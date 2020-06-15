37,000 West Virginia students to get free books

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say thousands of West Virginia elementary school students will receive free books this summer with help from the Dollywood Foundation and state and federal funds.

The Gazette-Mail cited the state Department of Education in reporting that about 37,000 rising first- and second-grade students will each get five books. The first two should arrive by mail this month and three more will be sent next month.

Officials said the books will be read aloud and paired with other educational activities online and on the Education Station show on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.