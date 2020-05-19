4-H extension agents working to replace cancelled summer camps; considering virtual options

JACKSON’S MILL, WV (WBOY) — Normally, the campus of WVU Jackson’s Mill is busy with activity all summer from 4-H students to summer camps coming in each week. But precautions with the pandemic mean those 4-H events aren’t happening here, or anywhere else around the state. However, that doesn’t mean extension agents are letting the summer go by.

“So there are a lot of activities being generated from the state level, all of the 4-H agents are working together to come up with really great activities that kids can do at home on their own time offline and online,” said Lewis County 4-H Extension Agent Megan Midcap.

Midcap explained that there’s a lot of emphasis being placed on providing offline activities, since many 4-Hers around the state may not have regular Internet access. For many of those students, whether or not they have access, the shared experiences of camp, whether in person or not, is more important than ever.

“I think it’s important that even during these really challenging times we still find ways for normalcy, because kids still crave that relationship and it’s important that we build relationships with one another.”

More information is available on what each county will offer during the summer by contacting the nearest local 4-H extension agent. Information is also available on the WVU Extension office’s website.