CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — The 40th Street Bridge in Nitro will be closed from Monday, August 1, 2022, through Friday, August 5, 2022 to remove old pavement and repair and repave the structure.

Steel deck plates were recently repaired on the bridge by The West Virginia Division of Highways in preparation for paving and reconstructing. This project is anticipated to be done in a week.

Travelers and commuters are asked to find an alternate route while the bridge is closed for repairs. Emergency services have also been informed of this temporary closure as well.