LEWISBURG (WVNS) – The West Virginia State Fair Grounds are not only for rides and good food, but also for hosting an arts and crafts festival. On Saturday, October 14, 2023 many enjoyed the second day of the 41st Annual Art and Craft Show.

Many products were available for purchase including hand-crafted goods. Plus, part of the money raised this year is being donated to West Virginia Helping Hands.

A big part of the arts and crafts show is also the promotion of early Christmas shopping.

Tonya Woods, Coordinator of the Art and Craft Show, said the event was a success.

“We’ve had a pretty good crowd. Most vendors I’ve spoken to have done well,” said Woods. “We’re hoping to maybe get a bigger crowd as the day progresses and more people get out.”

Many different vendors were set up to sell things like soaps, jewelry, outdoor decorations and various types of art.