41st Annual Autumn Jamboree returns in Tazewell County

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The 41st Autumn Jamboree returns in the Town of Bluefield, Virginia on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Even though fall starts on Wednesday, September 22, this event is held every year on the second Saturday of September. Admission is free to the public.

Bluefield Town Clerk, Kim Hernandez, said this event was not possible last year because of COVID-19. She said a new attraction coming to the jamboree this year is a beer and wine garden for adults 21 and up. Beverage tickets are $20 and feature unlimited beer and wine.

“We’re trying something different and always trying to expand,” Hernandez said.

Food, arts, and crafts vendors will be in attendance. Hernandez said all vendors signed a COVID-19 waiver.

Here is the schedule for all events happening at the jamboree:

12:00 pm-12:15 pm: Opening Ceremonies/Welcome by the Mayor/National Anthem

12:30 pm-2:30 pm: Makenzie Phipps

12:30 pm-6:30 pm: Dizzy X Obstacle Course, Grand Slammer, Xscape Trailer, Xtreme Boarding, Snow Globe, Carnival Games

1:00 pm-8:00 pm: Bounce House and Inflatables

2:00 pm-6:00 pm: Froggy Foam

3:30 pm-5:30 pm: Trinity Valley Travelers: Bluegrass Christian Music

5:00 pm-9:00 pm: Beer and Wine Garden

5:45 pm-5:48 pm: Three minute bell ringing to honor those in 9/11

6:30 pm- 9:30 pm: Beach Nite Band

9:30 pm: Fireworks

Other special events going on are an art and essay contest, duck race, tractor hayride, and Kiwanis Club bingo.

The event encourages masks and social distancing. The Autumn Jamboree will be located at Walnut Street in Bluefield, Virginia. To purchase beverage tickets, visit eventbrite.