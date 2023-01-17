WHEELING, WV (WVNS) – Jerry Thomas’ West Virginia Sports Promotions, Inc is pleased to announce that the 42nd Annual Budweiser Toughman Contest will return to Wheeling’s Wesbanco Arena on February 17, 2023 and February 18, 2023.

Fighter and Ring Girl registrations are being accepted for the single elimination amateur boxing tournament, which is open to area men and women, age 18 to 39, with no pro fights and limited amateur experience.

Anyone from Jocks, bar brawlers, and bar bouncers to street fighters are welcome. All bouts are scheduled for three one-minute rounds, with all fighters wearing 16-ounce gloves and a mouthpiece. All applicants must be in good physical condition. The weight classes for both men and women are Lightweight (up to 139lbs), Middleweight (140-159), Light Heavyweight (160-184 lbs.) Cruiserweight (185 lbs. to 215lbs) and Heavyweight (216-400 lbs.). Fighters and Ring Girls may enter online at wvtoughman.com.

Up to $17,000 in prize money will be awarded. Tickets go on sale January 19th and will be available at the WesBanco Arena Box Office or at wesbancoarena.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door on both nights. Fans are encouraged to use mobile delivery or select the print at home option. The event is sanctioned and will be supervised by the West Virginia State Athletic Commission.

This year’s event is being Co-Sponsored by the following organizations: