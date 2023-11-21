BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– What better way to prepare for a huge Thanksgiving meal than with a holiday run?

The 47th Annual YMCA Thanksgiving Day Run is coming up this Thursday, November 23, 2023. More than 200 people are expected to participate this year.

The long-standing holiday tradition features a 5-mile run, a 5-mile walk and a 1-mile family fun run.

The cost is $30 for the 5-Milers and $15 for the Fun Run. All proceeds benefit the YMCA of Southern West Virginia and its youth programs.

Day of Race registration begins at 7 a.m. at the complex`s Holcomb Building, and the race will begin shortly after at 8 a.m.

The race will be at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex in Beckley.