CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– The West Virginia Coal Association will host the 49th Annual West Virginia Mining Symposium at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston April 18, 2023 to April 19, 2023.

The Symposium draws wide participation from all sectors of the mining industry and provides an opportunity for the industry to discuss current domestic and international marketing and production trends, while showcasing new mining and mine safety technologies. Chris Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of the WV Coal Association

According to Hamilton, local, state, and federal officials along with industry experts will be attending this year’s symposium. Joining them will be speakers like Governor Jim Justice (R), Attorney General Patrick Morisey (R), USDOL Assistant Secretary Chris Williamson, Senator Randy Smith (R), and others will address the conference from 9 a.m. to noon April 18.

April 19 at 9 a.m., Director of the WVU Bureau for Business & Economic Reasearch, John Deskins will present findings on the impact of metallurgical coal production in the state. On top of this, the WV Coal Hall of Fame will induct new members during dinner on April 18, and safety and environmental awards will be presented at noon on both days.