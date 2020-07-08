4th annual ATV ride to honor Lillian Faith Bennett

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — A local family will host a Fourth annual ATV ride fundraiser in Ghent. Lillian Faith Bennett died in 2016 when she was only five-months-old after being born with a genetic disorder, called Trisomy. To keep her memory alive, her grandparents invite all ATV, four wheeler, and dirt bike riders to participate in a memorial ride that will start and end at Skyline Resort.

Lisa Mercado, Lillian’s grandma, said 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House in Charleston.

“When my daughter had Lillian she was at the Ronald McDonald house for five months and fourteen days, so we chose the Ronald McDonald House here in West Virginia so we could keep the money local,” Mercado said.

The ride will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. It is $10 per vehicle to ride. There will also be raffles and live music after.