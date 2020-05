5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

FILE – In this July 31, 2019 file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks as Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the second of two Democratic presidential primary debates hosted by CNN in the Fox Theatre in Detroit. As presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden begins the process of choosing a running mate amid the coronavirus crisis, managing the pandemic has become its own version of an audition. For potential picks, lobbying for the job means breaking into the national conversation, positioning themselves as leaders and executing at their day job. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Your daily look at nonvirus stories in the news:

1. NEW LIGHT SHED ON SEALS’ MISSION IN AFGHANISTAN In efforts to free Mark R. Frerichs, a 57-year-old military contractor from Illinois, Navy commandos raided a village and detained suspected Taliban-linked militants, the AP has learned.

2. WHO MIGHT PLAY SPOILER IN NOVEMBER Running as a Libertarian, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash faces almost impossibly steep odds, but his candidacy can produce unpredictable twists.

3. BIDEN AND SANDERS REACH DELEGATE DEAL: Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has agreed to let former primary rival Bernie Sanders keep hundreds of delegates he would otherwise forfeit by dropping out of the presidential race.

4. NETFLIX FILM WINS BIG AT TRIBECA Alice Wu’s “The Half of It,” a teenage spin on Cyrano de Bergerac, is the winner of the top award from the Tribeca Film Festival.

5. ALABAMA STUDENT NAMES MARS HELICOPTER — NASA chose Ingenuity, the name submitted by Vaneeza Rupani, for the helicopter that will be deployed to the red planet later this summer.