BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department held its annual Shop with a Cop at the Walmart in MacArthur to help kids in the county do just that. They also got a little help from some familiar faces.

It marked the return to in-store shopping due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the toys were delivered to homes and picked up at the Wyoming County Courthouse.

Lieutenant Scott Cook with the Sheriff’s Department said they’re glad to do this for kids in-person.

“Each kid got $120 a piece and we have 45. Actually, we ended up with 46 total kids. We left the school, hand-picked the students to come with us, so hopefully, we’re reaching out to the ones that may not get much for Christmas and help them to have a happy holiday season,” Cook said.

This year, the Sheriff’s Department had helo from 59News Anchors Claudia Sessa and Izzy Post.

It really made today feel like Christmas, even though that not today it’s coming up. Watching that smile unfold on my kid’s face, it was one of those moments of I’m really helping someone have a Christmas who may not have one,” Sessa said.