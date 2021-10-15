59News Chief Meteorologist Heidi Moore shares her story about Pregnancy and Infant Loss

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Losing a child is never easy. On October 15th every year, what these families go through is recognized on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

Five years ago, we brought you the story of one of our own, Heidi Moore, and how she lost her daughter Lillian to a rare cancer. Now, she is sharing her story with us again, where she is now, and why it’s important to have hard conversations about losing a child or pregnancy and letting other families know they are not alone.

“Lillian was my first daughter. She was born April 17th, 2016, and you know, she was perfect,” Heidi said.

Six weeks after Lillian was born, she passed away suddenly from what Heidi and her husband would later find out was a rare cancer.

“About two months later, just shy of two months later, she had passed away, and we didn’t find out until after she passed away that she had cancer,” Moore said.

Heidi is among so many women and families that have lost their children in the early stages of their life. On October 15th every year, what these families go through is recognized on Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

“I just want other women to know that they’re not alone. They should talk about it, that’s not something you should have to hide, that’s not something you should think you’re going to upset someone by mentioning. It’s your child,” she said.

Heidi said she hopes families can talk more openly about losing their children.

“Losing that child, no matter when, it’s going to hurt, and it’s going to be hard on you regardless. And you shouldn’t feel ashamed, you shouldn’t feel ashamed to talk about it, talk about it all you want,” Heidi continued.

She said that pain does not go away for any member of the family.

“Fathers, too, go through it. I know with my husband, it was difficult because he didn’t get as much acknowledgment, even though it was the same pain for him, and it still is the same pain for him,” Heidi said.

When she first shared the story of Lillian and her journey with 59News, she also announced her pregnancy with her four-year old daughter Zoey, in hopes that it would inspire other parents to find hope when facing an impossible challenge.

“It just means so much being able to do that on a day that’s so important, bringing a little bit of hope to a day that a lot of people consider kind of sad, especially those who have suffered,” Heidi said. “And five years later, getting to see that hope realized with this healthy, which is the most important thing, healthy beautiful girl.”

Lillian is loved and remembered even by a younger sister who never met her.

“She’s never known a life where she didn’t know Lillian,” Heidi said.

That relationship has only been made stronger as more time passes.

“I love you, Lillian,” Zoey Moore said.

If you’re looking for support after losing a child, you can visit the Harmony’s Breath Facebook page to find out more information on support groups and resources for families.