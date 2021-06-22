59News Fill the Boot for Food Drive raises over $24,000 for United Way

(WVNS) — The results are in for the 59News Fill the Boot for Food Drive! The event was held in three locations – Princeton, Beaver and Fairlea – and raised $24,688.22 for local food banks.

59News, along with the Princeton Fire Department, the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department and the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department collected donations on Friday, June 18, 2021. The money raised will go to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley, which will distribute the funding to local food pantries.

This event was a part of Nexstar’s Founder’s Day, which commemorated the 25th anniversary of the company. Nexstar is the parent company to WVNS-59News and is America’s largest local television and media company with 199 full power stations. All of Nexstar’s stations across the country participated in community service to celebrate this milestone.

59News would like to thank the public for their generosity and all of the volunteers who participated in Friday’s event. The more than $24,000 raised will help the food insecurity need in southern West Virginia.