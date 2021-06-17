59News Fill the Boot for Food: Find out how you can help us celebrate Founder’s Day

(WVNS) — The 59News Annual Fill the Boot for Food drive is happening Friday, June 18, 2021 and there are several places you can come out to donate.

As a part of Nexstar Media’s Founder’s Day celebration, local TV stations around the country are performing community service. 59News has been teaming up with the local United Way in Beckley and Lewisburg for 5 years, along with local fire departments and sheriff’s departments to raise money for food banks in southern West Virginia.

On Friday, June 18, you can find our crews out in three counties across the region. Here are the locations you will see our anchors and reporters with local fire fighters, deputies and United Way volunteers collecting donations:

Princeton – Stafford Drive and Ingleside Road (Princeton Fire Department)

Beaver – Ritter Drive and Airport Road (Beaver Volunteer Fire Department)

Fairlea – Route 219 and the Walmart parking lot (Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department)

We will be at these locations starting at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. All of the money raised will go to the United Way of Southern West Virginia and the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley. See you there!