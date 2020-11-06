59News Web Content Manager prepares for deployment

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — One of our very own team members prepares for deployment. Our Web Content Manager is Doug Fritz. He plays a big role behind the scenes, keeping our website in great shape, and streaming newscasts to viewers on Facebook.

When he is not teaching us how to activate the severe weather desk, he works another job as an Equipment Operator, Chief Petty Officer for the U.S. Navy.

Right now, he is preparing for deployment. He will be leaving us sometime next year. There is a lot of paperwork to be filed and he has to make sure his family will be okay before he leaves.

And of course, he has to prepare 59 News for his departure by training our new web producer Brandon to take his place while he is gone.

“Basically download my brain into their brain,” Fritz joked.

This is his second time being deployed. His first time was in 2008, but this time he is a senior enlisted officer, and has a crew he has to prepare as well.

“I have people that I’m responsible for, and I have to get them trained and get them all the training they need before we go,” Fritz explained.

He admitted he is nervous.

“Yeah a little bit, not much. But there’s always a little bit of nervousness,” Fritz answered.

But he said he is excited to fulfill his calling.

“I consider myself a patriot. So, it’s something to do for my country. And it’s my turn. It’s time for me to step up and do it,” Fritz said.

We do not know where he is going, but we sure will miss him here at 59 News.