5G expected to rollout nationwide

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Cell phone users can expect to see better service beginning Wednesday, January 18, 2022.

5G technology will be implemented nationwide and is expected to bring more reliable cell service, but not without controversy. Airline companies claim the new service will interfere with travel and shipping operations. AT&T issued a statement to 59News on the issue stating:

“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment, since they have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment. We are frustrated by the FAA’s inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner. We are launching our advanced 5G services everywhere else as planned with the temporary exception of this limited number of towers.”

The phone company says they will launch 5G services everywhere else as planned.