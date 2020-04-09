5th case of COVID-19 identified in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, April 9, 2020 there were two new positive cases of COVID-19 identified in McDowell County. Health officers said the total cases now stand at 5 in their area.

The latest case has no known connection to the four previous cases. The latest individual is quarantined at home. The health department is working to identify those people who were in contact with the person. They will then contact those individuals.

Federal HIPAA guidelines prevent the release of any further information about the person who tested positive. West Virginians are advised to continue their observation of the stay-at-home order and follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.