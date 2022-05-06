NEW RIVER GORGE, WV (WVNS) – The fifth annual Concours d’Elegance is a three-day event where attendees come from all over to drive on the unique roads here in the Mountain State.

They also announced a new award called The Bill Davis Memorial Award in honor of car enthusiast Bill Davis which goes to the top car owned by a West Virginia native or resident.

Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations said the Summit Drive found a new location.

“This year we’re going to do New River Gorge to see America’s newest national park so we’re excited about it and people are really looking forward to it,” Huffman said.

Huffman adds more than one hundred cars are expected at this event.