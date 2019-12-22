5th grader Lexi Jones donates $500 to Raleigh County Humane Society

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Just a few weeks ago, Beckley 5th grader Lexi Jones was able to help numerous non-profits in Raleigh County get what they need in Walmart after making a list that was picked up by a generous donor.

She kept on giving Saturday, December 21, 2019 by making a contribution of $500 to the Raleigh County Humane Society to help the shelter stay open. This was through fundraising she did all on her own. Jones said she hopes this money will help give the animals some new gifts during the holidays.

“I decided to raise money for the animal shelter because all of the animals deserve to have good toys and food and have enough of all they need,” Jones said.

Along with Jones’ $500 donation, the Humane Society has also received $1,000 from owner of L&S Toyota, Shawn Ball, who generously helped Lexi with her list. To donate to the Humane Society you can stop by their location in Beckley.