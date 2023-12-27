LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The holiday spirit is filled with family and gift giving but not for all in our region. The Greenbrier Humane Society, seeing a spike in pet surrenders and take ins, is asking for help to fill 3 dog kennels to the brim with supplies.

It takes a lot of effort by very attentive volunteers and staff to care for forgotten pets all year long but takes even more in supplies. Items like pet food, treats, cleaning supplies, and more. The goal of the 6th annual ‘Kram the Kennel’ event is to fill their kennels with those supplies that will help the shelter continue to operate for the next 2-3 months.

Not only do the staff and volunteers use these supplies for their own every day needs, but pet food donations are also used to keep their shelter pet pantry fully stocked. A local program of helping struggling pet owners with pet food.

Executive Director Mereda Doss says she’s seen people skip their own meal to give their food to their pets. By providing pet food to local food pantries and food banks, the shelter can help those families feed their pets during times of hardship. The alternative, of course, would be to surrender the pet to the shelter which is traumatic for both the owner and the pet.

Doss adds, “Anyone who likes and shares our posts on our social media [is a big help] because that’s the only way we can get the dogs out and the cats out of the building because people, they pay attention when their friends post our statuses. As far as the items that are donated, as well as the money, we can’t do it without those donors and we can’t do it without the volunteers being here with us.”

While adoption helps a single pet in need at the shelter, donations of supplies can help all pets in the shelter. For those that aren’t sure what to get but want to help, tax deductible cash donations are also being accepted. Money that will go to buying the most needful supplies by shelter staff.

Ways to donate:

Cash donations via venmo or credit card: https://www.greenbrierhumane.org/donate/

Cash donations by phone: (304) 645-4775

Drop off donation: 151 Holliday Lane, Lewisburg, WV 24901

Amazon Wish List: Pick item from wish list, pay, and ship to shelter

Chewy Wish List: Pick item from wish list, pay and ship to shelter



The Kram the Kennel event is going on now through December 31st. For more information on the event, animals up for adoption, or other ways to help, visit the Greenbrier Humane Society’s Facebook page or website.