6th annual Little General Battle For the Armory returning this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– End of the year madness is coming and you don’t have to wait until March to catch some local action on the hardwood.

The Battle of the Armory is coming to the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for the 6th year. This annual basketball tournament is sponsored by Little General and tips of on Friday Dec. 27, 2019.

Director of Public Relations for Little General Charlie Houte said there are multiple local teams and teams from around the state participating.

“Great match-ups,” Houte said. “Woodrow playing Logan at 8. Shady Spring, undefeated Shady Spring playing number 3 ranked George Washington at 6 tomorrow. Greater Beckley Christian, highly ranked playing playing Princeton who is doing real well at 4. And at 2 o’clock we are fortunate to have Sherman playing Charleston Catholic.”

Tickets can be bought at the door for $7. The first game of the tournament tips off at 2 p.m.

