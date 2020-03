BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The 7th annual Empty Bowls will be held on March 28, 2020 at The Place in Beckley. Empty Bowls is an international grassroots effort to fight hunger.

Over the last six years, the Quota Club raised $96,000 through Empty Bowls. Tickets are $20 and can be bought at City Slickers, The Carpenter’s Loft, Songer Insurance, and from Quota Members.