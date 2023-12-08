PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will be hitting to the town with a gaggle of excited children for their 7th annual Shop-With-A-Cop event.

“Every year has been a success and it gets better. And the officers love it and the kids love it. And, you know, it’s just been a huge success,” says Sheriff Brad Ellison. “It’s something that we wanted…the kids to see us out there with them in…in, in a personal level. Taking them out shopping and letting them get whatever they need.”

The community stepped up this year as well for the event with churches, businesses, and individuals sending in donations for the children’s shopping spree.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department will also be joined by officers from the city and state police for the event.