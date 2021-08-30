911 Emergency Management center prepares for remnants of Ida

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Emergency Responders are working hard to prepare for the upcoming rain from the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida.

Emergency service officials check their equipment and make sure they are properly staffed ahead of severe weather. John Zilinski, the Director of Raleigh County 911 Emergency Management, said calls increase during storms and floods, but they have a system in place to manage it in collaboration with other first responders.

“Calls do get prioritized as far as life threatening calls, as far as being trees down things like that there’s different protocols on how we dispatch those first, we call those priority one calls,” Zilinski explained.

Zilinski said it is always a good idea to prepare for severe weather ahead of the storm to limit the amount of emergency calls made to the 911 center.