Fayette County woman facing child abuse charge for hitting boy with glassware

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is charged with child abuse after allegedly striking a boy’s head with glassware.

Deputies were told of child abuse allegations at a home on Elm Street in Ansted on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. When they arrived, they interviewed a man and Meghan Painter, 27, of Ansted. While at the home, deputies took pictures inside, where animal feces and urine were found on the floor.

Later, deputies found the victim, a 10-year-old boy, at a nearby home. After noticing bruises on his left eye and cuts under his left arm, investigators set up an interview at Just for Kids, Inc. Child and Youth Advocacy Center in Oak Hill.

During the interview, the victim said Painter kicked, punched, and struck him in the head with glass plates and bowls, causing headaches. At times, the victim said Painter would whip him with a belt. Investigators determined the alleged abuse happened between Oct. 1, 2019 and Nov. 7, 2019.

Painter was arrested on one count of Child Abuse Resulting in Injury. She is in jail on a $25,000 bond.

