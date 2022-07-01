BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley Events is offering a car show and evening with music, contests and prizes, Beckley Events Director Jill Moorefield said Friday, July 1, 2022.

Moorefield said the show is at Jim Word Memorial Park on Saturday, July 2, 2022. A music group will perform, and prizes will be awarded to cars from the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, she reported.

Prizes are also available for costumes, and Moorefield said festival-goers may dress like their favorite celebrity of the era or just dust off their favorite fashion pieces from the decade and wear it downtown.

Beckley Events hosts Fridays in the Park each Friday at lunchtime. Residents gather at Word Park to hear local musicians perform and to have lunch from a concession stand.

“We’re encouraging people that have the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s vehicles to come and bring their cars,” said Moorefield, during Fridays in the Park. “We’re going to reserve a lane of parking for them up here and do the top three in each decade.”

The Fridays in the Park series is hosted at Jim Word Memorial Park, starting at 11:30 a.m.