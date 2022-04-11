PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Royal Fades Barbershop will not be taking customers anytime soon.



On Saturday, April 9, 2022, security cameras caught a driver slam into the sidewall of the barbershop and then drive away. What’s left now is a boarded-up shop with owner Travis Francisco wondering why this happened.

Fransisco said his last employee left the building only an hour before the crash.

“I’m just glad cause we have a lot of women and kids and families that come in to see us. Just really ecstatic that no one was actually here,” Francisco said.

Fransisco said the damages inside the shop are going to be costly and time-consuming. He said it’s hard watching all of his hard work get destroyed.

“It’s emotional because I put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this and so when you got to thinking about everything, it’s emotional, it’s emotion,” Francisco said.

Francisco even tracked down the alleged driver and truck which can be seen here.



59News contacted the Princeton Police Department for more information on the driver, we are waiting to hear back.

Francisco has a GoFundMe set up and is taking any and all donations.