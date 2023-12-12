BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — From a tree towering over an entire Christmas village to a Christmas tree waterfall, the students of the Academy of Careers and Technology went all out this year to make the Festival of Trees as amazing as they can.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” said Tiffany Whitt, a senior in the Cosmetology Department. “We’ve used a lot of creativity and we built every single thing by ourself. We had to buy a few things, but everybody’s really worked together to make it happen.”

The Cosmetology Department’s display was Barbie-themed to honor the exposure that the famous doll brought to the industry.

Cosmetology students even used actual cosmetology tools and decked their tree out in glitter to give their ‘photo booth’ some extra pizzazz.

The other departments worked just as hard, as evidenced by the full Christmas village complete with movie screen, created by the Department of Building Maintenance and Operations.

“Probably figuring out all the wiring inside cause we’ve got so many different village elements and making sure we don’t overload any of the circuits and everything on the inside,” said Ryder Laws, a first year student in the department.

This year’s Festival of Trees has a wide array of trees that departments hope people will enjoy.

There will even be a silent auction for people who want to take the creations home with them.