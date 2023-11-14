Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — The Academy of Careers and Technology’s Veteran’s Day Parade float has reached over 65,000 views on Facebook.

The float was a collaboration between several classes at A.C.T. and FastSigns in Beckley.

The float featured a replica Vietnam Memorial Wall customized with only the names of the West Virginians who lost their lives in the war.

Community response has been through the roof and Building Maintenance and Operations Instructor Shane Treadway said both he and his students were overwhelmed.

A.C.T. is now working on their float for the annual Christmas Parade and is being tight-lipped about their twist on the theme of Christmas Village.