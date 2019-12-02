Breaking News
A Christmas Carol comes to life in Princeton

News

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– The Christmas season is now upon us and the Chuck Mathena Center is helping get people in the spirit. On Sunday Dec. 1, PerServerance Productions put on a Christmas Carol.

Scott Severance who plays Scrooge said the play of the classic story of redemption, has enchanted audiences all over the world with it’s simple message of holiday joy.

“People know what’s about to happen in this show,” Severance said. “They know the story so our job is to present it in as creative and interesting way as we can with the kind of wow factor.”

If you were unable to attend you can visit A Christmas Carol to watch the full performance.

